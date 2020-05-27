PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders pay tribute Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and others paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary."
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi while paying tributes called Jawaharlal Nehru a freedom fighter and a visionary.
“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India,” he said in his tribute posted on Twitter.
Many leaders paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary. Here's what they had to say:
Pandit Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.
He was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)