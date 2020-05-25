BJP Karnataka comes full circle, blames Nehru for 2020 migrant crisis

Since then, Gandhi's meeting has become a topic of discussion for the BJP and its leaders. Speaking at a press conference to announce the relief package to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Gandhi's actions "dramebaazi" and suggested that he should have carried their suitcases and walked with them. Another Union Minister, RK Singh had wondered if Gandhi had remembered migrants "only after 50 days".

On Monday, the Congress leader took to Twitter stating that from the next day, "their incredible story of grit, determination and survival" could be viewed on his YouTube channel.

In response, the BJP Karnataka Twitter handle, well known for its sometimes controversial comments, said that the migrants wouldn't have been struggling in 2020 if previous Congress leaders had "worked for India during their rule"

"Didn't they only work for the Gandhi Dynasty, dear Rahul Gandhi?" it asked in a tweet.