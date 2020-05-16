Rahul Gandhi meets with migrants detained while attempting to walk home; party arranges for vehicles to take them home

The novel coronavirus outbreak had left many migrants without work and stranded far away from home. Left without options, many had attempted to walk thousands of kilometers to return home. Some had even passed away.
After the tragic incident last week where 16 migrants were killed in Aurangabad after being run over by a goods train, on Saturday morning, there was yet another incident where several migrants were killed in an accident. As many as 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.
While the various state governments have tried to make arrangements for such people, there are many who have tried their best to return home. Many feel that they have been left without any other alternative.
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met with migrant labourers in Delhi.
News agency ANI reported that the migrants in question had been walking homewards, and had interacted with Gandhi near Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar flyover. Reportedly, after Gandhi interacted with the workers, party volunteers helped make arrangements for vehicles to take them to their homes.
As one of the migrants, Devendra told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi came and met us half an hour back. He booked the vehicle for us and said he will drop us to our homes. He gave us food, water and mask."
Delhi Congress leader Anil Chaudhary said that they had discovered that the migrants in qestion were being detained, following which Gandhi came and met with them.
"We talked to Police after which they agreed that they will allow two people to go together. Our volunteers are now taking them to their homes. We are sending two people together," Chaudhary told ANI.
Reacting to the incident, Union Minister RK Singh however was critical. Singh, a Minister of State, wondered if Gandhi had remembered migrants "only after 50 days".
"Our government at centre and in states, has been arranging for food, trains for them. He met them just for a photo-op.There should be some sensitivity," he criticised.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)