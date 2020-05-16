Rahul Gandhi meets with migrants detained while attempting to walk home; party arranges for vehicles to take them home

The novel coronavirus outbreak had left many migrants without work and stranded far away from home. Left without options, many had attempted to walk thousands of kilometers to return home. Some had even passed away.

After the tragic incident last week where 16 migrants were killed in Aurangabad after being run over by a goods train, on Saturday morning, there was yet another incident where several migrants were killed in an accident. As many as 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.