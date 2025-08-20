UP Govt Unveils Footwear & Leather Policy 2025 To Boost Investment & Jobs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Area Development Policy–2025, the Yogi government has prioritized the promotion of private industrial parks with substantial financial assistance and tax exemptions to attract investment and generate large-scale employment.

Developers will be eligible for support up to 25% of admissible capital investment, subject to size-based limits. With this policy, the government aims to establish private parks across Uttar Pradesh, create thousands of jobs, and position the footwear and leather sector for global recognition while making UP a new investment hub.

The policy will remain effective for five years from the date of notification, covering all new projects, expansions, or diversification initiatives. Eligible beneficiaries will include companies, partnerships, societies, trusts, and private enterprises.

How should a private industrial park be?

▪Mandatory to be developed on a minimum of 25 acres of land.

▪Each park will have at least 5 industrial units.

▪No unit will be able to use more than 80% of the land.

▪25% of the total area will have to be reserved for greenery and general infrastructure.

▪Construction of parks from 25 acres to 100 acres will have to be completed in 5 years.

▪Construction of parks of 100 acres and above will have to be completed in 6 years.

How much financial assistance will be given?

▪Parks from 25 to 100 acres: 25% of the eligible capital investment or a maximum of Rs 45 crores.

▪Parks larger than 100 acres: 25% of the eligible capital investment or a maximum of Rs 80 crores.

▪100% stamp duty exemption to all park developers.

On which items is expenditure valid?

Financial assistance can be spent only on infrastructure development. This will include works like roads, street lights, sewerage, drainage, boundary walls, power supply, water supply, banking facilities, warehouses, hotels, hospitals, trade fairs/display centres, transport facilities and skill development institutes.

What will not benefit?

▪Purchase cost of land.

▪Fuel, vehicle, furniture, old machinery.

▪Other service charges.