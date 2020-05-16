Twitter invokes Bob Dylan over 24 migrant workers' death; asks 'how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?'

As many as 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In no time visuals of the accident surfaced on social media. These horrific visuals will make you question your government. These videos will probably even boil your blood. Well, while the government is announcing an economic package to aid these workers, the question really is-- Are they doing enough?

And while we are still mourning the death of these workers, the Bharatiya Janta Party put out a tweet celebrating six years of the Narendra Modi-led government, which was elected to power on May 16, 2014.

In its video that’s over nine minutes long, the BJP shared the highlights of the government and the various schemes that were announced, including Swachcha Bharat, Make in India, GST, as well as the schemes that have claimed at being pro-poor. Was it necessary to put it out today when a lot still needs to be done for the lower strata of the community?

We have seen and even understand the plight of the migrant workers and poor. But nothing concrete has been done about these migrant workers yet despite innocent people's lives being lost. And to quote Bob Dylan here, "How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?"

Well, here's how Twitter reacted;