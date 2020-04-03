9 Baje 9 Minutes: Astrologer Jai Madaan's 'explainer' video goes viral

In recent times, there have been many an incident that has made us wonder about the sanity of the people involved. The incidents range from cruel or horrifying to merely odd or illogical and almost all pertain to the novel coronavirus outbreak in some or the other way.
In the last few days alone, people have tried to hide their coronavirus symptoms, pelted health officials with stones, encouraged or participated in mass congregation events and even believed in and spread fake news.
On Friday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas or switch on their mobile torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, WhatsApp university's leading graduates came out in force.
"According to NASA, lighting diya and candles by 1.3 billion people will increase the temparature by 9°C and according to WHO the corona virus will not be able to tolerate the temparature so it will be killed. Masterstroke from modi to kill the virus," wrote one individual on Twitter.
"When you put off the candle, the heat vaporizes the wax, the fumes led out by the carbon turn into hot gas. As we all know, virus cannot survive in heat and hence it will die. there is always logic when our PM does something. Jai hind Jai Modi Jai mata di,"' enthused another.
But one of the most interesting perhaps is a video that one Twitter user shared after receiving it on WhatsApp. A woman who identified herself as Dr. Jai Madaan can be heard explaining Modi's move in the video. She does not have any bizarre ideas about the virus dying, but opines that Modi's choice of date, time and duration suggests that he was aware of the significance of the number nine -- which is associated with the planet Mars.
Incidentally, Madaan who has a verified Facebook page describes herself as being an astrologer, motivational speaker, vastu expert, relationship counsellor, palmist, face reader, numerologist, tarot card reader, graphoanalyst in the 'About' section of her page.
The original video, which was posted by her some eight hours ago claims to explain the astrological significance behind the Prime Minister's message.
"As we know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised us to light a Diya, candle or mobile phone's flashlight on the 5th of Apr at 9 pm for 9 mins. So in this video, Dr. Jai Madaan has explained the astrological significance behind this message," reads the caption.
"When you strengthen Mars, your willpower increases, you gain the inner strength to fight things, it increases your immunity and makes your overall strength increase," she explains.
On the 5th, the moon is in Leo, she goes on to say. This being the sign of the Sun, Madaan opines that will give the moon strength, as well as ourselves and our country.
The recent incidents of rebellion and chaos can also be curbed by this, she adds.
Additionally, lighting of diyas and offering prayers will combine light and sound -- something that she calls an 'amazing combination'.
Madaan suggests that one should avoid electronic light if possible. She also has suggestions for what you can add to your diya's oil to get additional benefits. This, she adds, will help you control the energy of the disease that is being spread.
Based on the astrological planetary positions at the time, Madaan explains that when all Indians come together to light candles or diyas, fear will be eradicated, and we will get help from the world around us to fight this.
While her video is being shared widely, not everyone is convinced about the effectiveness of the same.
The comments sections are filled with both skeptics and believers, and both, it would seem, are determined to stick to their beliefs.
