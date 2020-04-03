9 Baje 9 Minutes: Astrologer Jai Madaan's 'explainer' video goes viral

In recent times, there have been many an incident that has made us wonder about the sanity of the people involved. The incidents range from cruel or horrifying to merely odd or illogical and almost all pertain to the novel coronavirus outbreak in some or the other way.

In the last few days alone, people have tried to hide their coronavirus symptoms, pelted health officials with stones, encouraged or participated in mass congregation events and even believed in and spread fake news.

On Friday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas or switch on their mobile torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, WhatsApp university's leading graduates came out in force.

"According to NASA, lighting diya and candles by 1.3 billion people will increase the temparature by 9°C and according to WHO the corona virus will not be able to tolerate the temparature so it will be killed. Masterstroke from modi to kill the virus," wrote one individual on Twitter.

"When you put off the candle, the heat vaporizes the wax, the fumes led out by the carbon turn into hot gas. As we all know, virus cannot survive in heat and hence it will die. there is always logic when our PM does something. Jai hind Jai Modi Jai mata di,"' enthused another.

But one of the most interesting perhaps is a video that one Twitter user shared after receiving it on WhatsApp. A woman who identified herself as Dr. Jai Madaan can be heard explaining Modi's move in the video. She does not have any bizarre ideas about the virus dying, but opines that Modi's choice of date, time and duration suggests that he was aware of the significance of the number nine -- which is associated with the planet Mars.