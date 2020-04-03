'Andheri raat mein, Diya tere haath mein': Twitter reacts after PM Modi urges people to light diya, candle for 9 minutes

A day after he spoke with all the chief ministers via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am.

After asking people to show up in their balconies and applaud unsung warriors during Janta Curfew, PM Modi has now urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.

Soon after PM Modi's video message, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: