'Andheri raat mein, Diya tere haath mein': Twitter reacts after PM Modi urges people to light diya, candle for 9 minutes

A day after he spoke with all the chief ministers via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am.
After asking people to show up in their balconies and applaud unsung warriors during Janta Curfew, PM Modi has now urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.
In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.
Soon after PM Modi's video message, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
"Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us," he said.
He also expressed gratitude towards countrymen for participating in 'Janata curfew' on March 22 and said it has become "an example for all countries" today as they are following it. In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
