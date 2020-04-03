Full text of PM Narendra Modi's 9 am speech on April 3, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am, a day after he spoke to all the chief ministers via video conferencing.

We need to move from hopelessness to hope, the PM added. “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi said, adding that this will proof to show that nobody is alone. He, however, cautioned Indians to maintain social distancing while the lit the lamps.

“It’s been nine days since the lockdwonand I hail the nation for the way they have adhered to the rules put by the government and stayed indoors,” the PM added.

Saying that this lockdown has set an example for other countries across the world. “The country has become one and can fight COVID-19,” he added.