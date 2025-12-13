 West Bengal: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Car Skids Off National Highway, Plunges 500 Feet Into Gorge In Kalimpong
West Bengal: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Car Skids Off National Highway, Plunges 500 Feet Into Gorge In Kalimpong

Two people died and eight were injured after a Siliguri-bound car skidded off National Highway 10 and plunged nearly 500 feet into a gorge in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district. The accident occurred on a landslide-prone stretch near Birik Dara while the car was coming from Gangtok. A rescue operation was carried out, and an investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
West Bengal: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Car Skids Off National Highway, Plunges 500 Feet Into Gorge In Kalimpong | Representational Image

Gangtok: Two persons died, and eight others were injured after their car skidded off the National Highway 10 and plunged nearly 500 feet into a gorge in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, police said on Saturday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred on Friday evening when the driver of the Siliguri-bound car lost control over the vehicle on a landslide-prone stretch near Birik Dara, and it fell into the gorge, a senior officer said.

The car was coming from Sikkim's Gangtok when the accident took place, he said.

article-image

Local residents, workers from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the officer said.

"Two persons died, and eight injured people were taken to the Rambi Hospital. Later, some of the critically injured have been referred to hospitals in Siliguri," he said.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

