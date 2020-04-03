Someone inform NASA about 9 baje 9 minute: Twitter goes into overdrive imagining fake pics from space

With Prime Minister Modi asking people to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas or turn on the torches on their mobile phones for nine minutes at 9:00 pm on the 5th of April, there are now photos depicting the same.

"NASA will release images of India on 5th April," proclaimed one Twitter user. The post had two pictures attached -- one brightly lit up map of India from 8:59 pm and a second image from 9:00 pm which shows the country illuminated by tiny pinpricks of candle light.

Announcing the idea Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this was an initiative to show solidarity.

“This is to show that none of us are alone and we stand together in this fight,” he had said on Friday morning.