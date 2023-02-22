86-year-old former Rajasthan MLA sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in rape case

Jaipur: ADJ Court of Nagaur has sentenced ten years of imprisonment to a former MLA of Rajasthan in connection with a 20-year-old rape case. A fine of ₹1 lakh has also been imposed on him which will be given to the victim.

The police have arrested the accused 86-year-old Bhanwarlal Rajpurohit, who was present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict on Tuesday.

The case of rape against Rajpurohit was registered on May 1, 2002, after the directions of the court. The victim had approached the police who did not register the case and she had to go to court.

Victim assaulted in 2002

In her written complaint, the now-22-year-old victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bhanwarlal Rajpurohit on April 29, 2002, when she had gone to Rajpurohit’s house to fetch water from his well. Bhanwarlal's wife was not at home that day. He called her into the house on the pretext of letting her use the phone to call her husband in Mumbai.

Following the incident, the victim became pregnant and had to undergo an abortion.

Later she along with her father filed a complaint in court. Based on the complaint (Istgasa), a case was registered with the police. After the investigation, the police presented a challan against Bhanwarlal.

As per reports Bhanwarlal was not holding any position at that time, but was given a party ticket by BJP in the election of December 2003 as the then investigative officer of the police had shut the case on August 16, 2002, and presented the final report (FR) in the court.

Victim took refuge in court

Rajpurhit became the MLA from Makrana in 2003. After the FIR, the victim again took refuge in the court, on which the court took cognizance on February 21, 2006, and ordered to reopen the case.

Since then the hearing of the case was going on in the Additional Sessions Court (ADJ Court) of Makrana. There were statements from seven witnesses in the case. After the hearing, ADJ Kumkum sentenced the accused.

