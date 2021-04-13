85% reduction in chances of hospitalisation after taking COVID-19 vaccination: ICMR DG

Explaining the advantage of taking the COVID-19 vaccination, Director General of The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that the vaccines Covaxin, Covidshield are disease-modifying vaccines. He also said that after both doses are administered, antibodies develop in the body and chances of infection are lowered.

He also said, chances of severe infection and death also get lowered. Besides there also 85% chances in reduction of hospitalisation after vaccination is taken.

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said so far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677.

"As per 11 am data, unutilised doses available with states and union territories for administration is 1,67,20,693. From now till April end, 2,01,22,960 doses are in supply pipeline to states and UTs," he said.