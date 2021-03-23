81% samples in Punjab have UK COVID-19 variant: CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: With 81 per cent of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 since this mutant has been found to be infecting young people more. Expressing concern over the emerging situation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up the vaccination for a bigger section of the populace.

The process needs to be expedited, he said, pointing to the fact that experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant -- B.1.1.7. It was essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission, he added. Amarinder Singh also urged the people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state government, which has already announced fresh restrictions, would be forced to impose more curbs if the people do not follow the Covid appropriate behaviour, he warned. The appeal from the Chief Minister came after the state's Covid expert committee head K.K. Talwar apprised him of the developments on the new variant in the state, which has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases during the last few weeks.