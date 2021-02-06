8 women cops fall sick after covid vaccination in UP

Lucknow: Eight women constables, posted at three Ram Janambhoomi check-points in Ayodhya, were admitted at Sri Ram Hospital on Saturday with side-effects after they were administered shots of Corona vaccine a day before.

Two of them nearly fainted while others complained of dizziness and breathing problems. They were administered Corona vaccines along with other frontline workers, including senior police officials, on Friday. They were rushed to the hospital when their condition deteriorated on Saturday. A team of doctors examined them and gave treatment. Doctors attending them claimed that their condition was stable now. However, they will remain under observation for 24 hours. Senior Physician Dr UA Ansari said that such symptoms in a few individuals are normal after Corona vaccination. “There is nothing to worry about. Such symptoms are normal in a few cases within 24 hours after corona vaccination,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that about 84109 health and frontline workers were administered Corona vaccines across the state. He said that the department has not received any complaints of complications except for a handful, which is normal.

Over 56 lakh vaccinated

Over 56 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated across the country till 6 pm on Saturday on the 22nd day of the Covid-19 vaccination across the country, 2,20,019 in 24 hours.

No case of serious/severe ailment or death attributable to vaccination till date, the Health Ministry said. It said total 28 persons were hospitalised, which is 0.0005% of the total vaccination. Nine of them died while 19 were discharged after treatment. Thirteen died outside hospitals.

No new death or hospitalisation was recorded in the last 24 hours. None of the deaths has been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination.

Thirteen states vaccinated more than 60% of the registered healthcare workers while 12 states/Union Territories recorded less than 40% coverage, which include Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

Negative report must for MLAs

MLAs Legislators in UP will not be allowed to enter both Houses of the state Legislature during Budget session, beginning Feb 18, without showing Corona negative report. In a circular, issued by the Secretariat of the UP Vidhan Sabha, Corona test has been made mandatory of all MLAs and MLCs before the beginning of the budget session.

'25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' vax'

India has so far supplied COVID- 19 vaccines to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Amravati on Saturday. "I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries (as per my recollection). I would say there would be another about 25 countries which are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world," Jaishankar told reporters in a press conference.

Drop in Covid cases, deaths

India on Saturday reported lesser Covid-19 cases and deaths while the Health Ministry claimed unprecedented record in testing more than 20 crore people, though it was not even 15% of the total population as 85% of over 138 crore have not been tested. The new cases recorded in the past 24 hours were 11,713 as against the recovery of 14,488. There were 95 deaths in 24 hours, 40 of them in Maharashtra, 19 in Kerala, 8 in Chhattisgarh and single digit deaths in 16 other states and Union Territories.