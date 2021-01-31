Ujjain: More deaths occur due to road mishaps than corona, says RTO

Ujjain: An event on traffic rules and how to evade cyber criminals was organised with the help of NSS, NCC, Red Ribbon Club and IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-graduate College (GGPGC). Women and child development department. The transport department hosted the Sadak Suraksha Jivan Raksha, pink driving license camp and cyber awareness under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

The programme was inaugurated by guests by paying floral tribute on Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. NCC cadet Neha Sen expressed her views on the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Santosh Malaviya, regional transport officer (RTO) said that more deaths occur due to road accidents as compared to corona, hence caution is necessary. NS Tomar, director, women and child development department, discussed the need to follow the traffic rules and said that good thinking was mandatory while stating safety related things in cultural perspective.

SI cyber cell Harendra Pal Singh, gave a presentation on cybercrime and measures to evade it. Sabir Ahmad Siddiqui, assistant director, women and child development department, informed about the pepper spray and distributed the same to girl students. The program was chaired by principal Dr. Anita Manchandia and addressed by Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj. Gautam Adhikari, district programme officer, women and child development department was present. The programme was organised under the aegis of IQAC under the guidance of Dr Neeta Tapan. More than 600 girl students of the college got registered for driving license.