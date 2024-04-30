7 Maoists Neutralised By Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad |

Raipur: In a significant blow to Maoists insurgency, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter resulting in the neutralization of seven Naxal militants in the dense forests of Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This is the second grand achievement for anti-Maoists forces against the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) in the month. In the early phase of the month security forces killed 29 armed Maoists in an encounter in North Bastar.

The anti-Maoists operation was conducted by a joint team of state police and DRG, and unfolded in the early hours of the morning. According to official sources, the encounter occurred when the security personnel were on a routine combing operation in the remote and heavily forested region of Tekmeta and Kakur of Abhujmad, known to be a stronghold of Naxal activities. The insurgents reportedly opened fire on the approaching forces, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted for several hours.

In the fierce encounter the joint team of security forces comprises STF, and DRG, successfully neutralized seven armed Maoists insurgents. While speaking to the media IG Bastar (Range) Sundarraj P said, "Today in the jungles of Abujhmad, bordering area of Narayanpur-Kanker district, an encounter took place between the armed members of banned outfit CPI Maoists and joint team of DRG Narayanpur and STF team”. The encounter is still underway.

But as per the latest information received, security forces recovered seven bodies of Naxals including 2 women. During the search operation, police teams recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, pamphlet, naxal literature and daily usable items from the site of encounter including AK 47 rifle. Operation was carried upon the concrete intel input received through the informers, he said. Further information about the dead Maoists will be relased later after the formal identification process is over, the IG added.