62% of India's population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 20% fully vaccinated : Centre

20 percent of India's adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 62 percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Central government informed on Thursday.

"Overall there is stabilisation in COVID-19 cases and Kerala too has reported drop in cases", the Union health ministry said during a press briefing.

"We have been seeing some decreasing infections in Kerala. Other states are also in the path of averting future surge. However, festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread", the govt said.

Centre said that the need of hour is vaccine acceptance, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, responsible travel, and responsibly celebrations of festivals.

"As festivals near, govt lays stress on vaccine acceptance, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities", the health ministry said.

India reported 30,570 COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning indicates that 38,303 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 3.42 lakh.



"Almost 68 percent of total cases reported nationally are from Kerala. Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while 5 other states - Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra - have more than 10,000 active cases", the Centre said.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:50 PM IST