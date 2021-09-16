e-Paper Get App

Advertisement

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:21 AM IST

India's COVID-19 active tally continues to drop: 30,570 cases and 431 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Anwesha Mitra
Photo: Pixabay |

India reported 30,570 COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning indicates that 38,303 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 3.42 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:21 AM IST
