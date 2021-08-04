6 Trinamool Congress MPs suspended as stalemate continues in Rajya Sabha; Abhishek Banerjee says 'PM Modi has conceded defeat'

On Wednesday, six Trinamool Congress were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. They have been asked to withdraw from the House for the rest of the day.

An official notice stated that the six MPs - Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor had entered the "well of the Upper House, displayed placards and disobeyed the Chair" during the proceedings.

According to the notice, the conduct and behaviours of the MPs was "grossly disorderly in the House" and therefore they have been "directed to withdraw immediately from the Council under rule 255 by the Honourable Chairman".