6 times activist Rehana Fathima sparked a controversy

3. A year before the Sabarimala row, the Kerala-based activist had kicked up quite a storm by posing topless with watermelons on her hands. She had been part of a movement of sorts, reportedly protesting against a rather derogatory statement by a Kozhikode-based college professor who had compared students breasts to 'sliced watermelons'.

4. Fathima had been a part of the ‘Kiss of Love’ movement in 2014. This was a movement in Kochi, allegedly against moral policing.

5. She was among the first women to participate in a traditionally male festive dance called Thrissur pulikali. She took part in the Onam tiger dance that is usually performed by men in 2016.

6. While not a controversy in the same way as the other points on this list, Fathima has acted in a movie about intersexuality. As per its IMDB page, it is based on true incidents and is the "first Indian movie to discuss the Intersex gender". The movie is banned in India.