Sabarimala activist Rehana Fathima posts video of her children drawing on her semi-nude body; Twitter in shock

While the activist's message advocating the normalisation of sexuality or nudity is not something that everyone on social media platforms were amenable to, the problem lay elsewhere. You see, the video posted by Fathima had involved her minor children, and many contended that this was tantamount to sexual abuse.

Many on social media platforms pointed out the wrong-ness of the act and of the invasive nature of the video. The unanimous opinion seemed to be that while a message about body positivity was perfectly acceptable, making your children paint your body while barely clothed was not. As one Twitter user put it, this was "not something you need to involve a child in".

And while some contended that it was "okay" since they were her own children, most were of the opinion that that merely made matters worse. Others still pointed out that there might have been a far bigger outcry if a man had made his son or daughter paint him in a similar manner.

"Highly problematic, amounts to abuse and putting it on a public platform is wrong. Also, why did cops not use POCSO?" wondered another user.

The police too seemed to agree, and the Kerala based activist has now been booked by the Thiruvalla police. She was booked under Section 67 (electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) of IT Act, and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

