6 killed, 4 injured after SUV collides with truck in Bihar

At least six people were killed and four others critically injured after an SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday.

Six people died, five injured near Pipra village after their vehicle collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck this morning, reported news agency ANI. They were returning from a funeral in Patna when the incident took place.

The driver of the truck and his helper however managed to flee the spot.

The victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to their native village of Jamui, reported IANS.

Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar told IANS that a process to identify the victims is underway.

"As the SUV is badly mangled due to the intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out the bodies. The injured persons have been taken to the Sadar hospital," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:32 AM IST