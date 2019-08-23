6 dead, 26 injured in Bengal temple stampede

Kolkata: At least six pilgrims died while over two dozen were injured in a stampede early on Friday after a portion of a wall of a temple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district collapsed, police said. The Loknath temple in Kachua was built long time ago. The portion of its wall caved in following heavy rain, as a large crowd of pilgrims was waiting to offer their prayers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the National Medical College and Hospital here where some of the injured have been shifted, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased. Banerjee has announced a Rs 1 lakh for pilgrims who sustained critical injuries and Rs 50,000 with minor ones.