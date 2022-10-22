e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia

5 year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in MP's Khargone

The girl was attacked by over half-a-dozen dogs in the street on Friday afternoon.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
5 yr-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday. | Pinterest/Twitter
Khargone: A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday. The girl, Sonia, received grievous injuries to her neck and other body parts and died due to excessive bleeding while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. The girl was attacked by over half-a-dozen dogs in the street on Friday afternoon when she was going to buy groceries from a nearby shop. Her father, who works as a laborer, was out for some work when the dogs attacked his daughter.

Upon hearing her cries, locals rushed to help her and shooed the dogs away, but the five-year-old had sustained multiple injuries to her neck and body parts.

article-image

She was taken to a government hospital in Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan told PTI.

