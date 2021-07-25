5 ministers from Northeast India shows where it stands in BJP and PM Modi's priorities: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently on a two-day trip to Northeast India, on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is strengthening its base in the region. Speaking in Assam, he said the formation of BJP government in the state for the second time means it has permanently rejected terrorism and riots to move towards development.

"For 5 years, the way the duo of Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma has run the government, people of Assam have preferred the path of development, which is why Sarma is the new CM. I congratulate the Assam team for Sarma's second innings," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.