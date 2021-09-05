5 golds, 19 medals: India registers highest-ever Paralympics tally at Tokyo 2020

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India's cumulative medal tally over the years stood at a somewhat meagre 12. The best ever showing had been at the 2016 Rio Paralympics where India had won four medals. A lot has however changed over the last few days as India entered the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with an unprecedented contingent of 54 athletes.

As the Tokyo games drew to a close on Sunday, India's medal tally stood at a whopping 19 medals. The list includes five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. And the cumulative tally has now moved rapidly from 12 to 31.

Indian athletes shone in multiple arenas - from shooting and archery to athletics and badminton. There were even double podium finishes, with Indian shooters Manish Narwal (gold) and Singhraj Adhana (silver) leading the charts during the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final.

According to data provided by the official website of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, India has ranked 24th on the global leaderboard - it's highest-ever showing. China leads the tally with a total of 207 medals including 96 Golds. Great Britain clocks in at second position with 124 meals, while the US rounds out the top three with 104 medals.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:31 PM IST