45th Jamnalal Bajaj National & International Awards – 2023 For Gandhian ‘Warriors’; Nominations invited

The Man - Jamnalal Bajaj was among the stalwarts who gave of himself completely — mind, body and soul to India's freedom movement. Jamnalal Bajaj overreached himself in making words into deeds and in implementing the Constructive Programme of Gandhiji, be it Khadi, Dalit - welfare, women emancipation, ethics in business, or preservation of cattle-wealth through Goseva. So much so that Mahatma Gandhi adopted him as his 'fifth son'. Following the suit was Ramkrishna Bajaj, the youngest son of Jamnalal Bajaj and this year marks his 100th birth anniversary.

The Awards - To promote and propagate Jamnalal Bajaj's philanthropic vision as also Gandhian ideology of rural development, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation instituted four Awards, which have come to be regarded as most coveted in respective fields.

EACH AWARD COMPRISES: Cash Prize Rs. 20 Lakhs, Trophy and Citation

National Award for Constructive Work: For contribution in any of or all the development areas of Mahatma Gandhi's Constructive Programmes, to create a self-reliant community in rural India.

National Award for Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development: For contribution through adaptable, affordable, replicable appropriate grassroots technologies, which has resulted in economic, social and ecological development of rural people.

National Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children: Presented only to a woman for contributing towards education, skills training, healthcare, literacy, livelihood activities, holistic development, advocacy, etc. of women and children.

International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India: Presented only to a foreign national for contributing outside India in promoting Gandhian principles like vision for peace, non-violence, harmony of human life with nature and moral conscience.

The Selection Process

The awards are given to four individuals after a tedious selection process. The Foundation receives over 400 applications across three national and one international category. The Chairpersons & Co-Chairs of the Selection Committees (Panel of Jury of the four categories of the award), facilitated by the Hon. Director and the Foundation's Secretariat, carry out the screening process of all the nominations received by the Foundation, which are prima facie eligible for consideration. Each award category has a panel of Jury Members that comprises eminent Gandhian scholars, senior members of the Government, diplomats, institutional heads, etc.

The screened list of about 25-30 nominees in each category is then drawn up for the scrutiny of the Selection Committee of the respective award category.

Every screened nomination is then discussed and analysed by the concerned Selection Committee to further shortlist around 8 nominees based on the criteria and objectives of the award.

Based on the decision of the Selection Committees, assessment visits are made to the shortlisted nominees to see their work. These visits are conducted only for the national award categories.

After the above process of visit to the shortlisted nominees, the Selection Committees recommend three names in each category of the Awards along with their assessment report to the Council of Advisers to select the final name in each category. A unanimous decision after a diligent process of evaluation leads to selection of a finalist in each category of the Awards. The selected names are then recommended to the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for final approval on the names of the four winners.

Last date for Nominations

National & International Awards: 31st January, 2023

Online Submission: www.jamnalalbajajawards.org/nomination-forms

Know more: www.jamnalalbajajfoundation.org; www.jamnalalbajajawards.org

www.bajajgroup.company Email: nominations@jamnalalbajajfoundation.org

For more details contact: Secretary, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, 2nd floor., Bajaj Bhawan, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021 India. Tel: 91-22-22023626/ 69484800 Ext: 122/124/125 & 127 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBFMumbai