 43-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hidden Under Bed In West Bengal's Gobardanga; Sons, Brother-in-Law Quizzed
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
43-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hidden Under Bed In West Bengal's Gobardanga; Sons, Brother-in-Law Quizzed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: The body of a middle-aged woman wrapped in a blanket and hidden under a bed in her home was recovered in the Gobardanga area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said police on Tuesday.

About The Case

The body, which had injury marks on the head, was recovered from the house where the woman was staying with her two sons.

The deceased's name is Mithu Dutta, and she was 43 years old. According to the police, Mithu's husband went missing from home about ten years ago. Since then, the woman had been living with her sons.

A few years ago, the woman's brother-in-law left his wife and children, moved to his elder brother's house and started living with Mithu and her two sons, who happen to be his nephews.

However, Thursday night, Mithu suddenly disappeared from the house and could not be traced. The two sons searched for her everywhere but could not find her.

On Tuesday morning, the boys noticed a strong stench from the bed in their mother's room, following which they informed the local police station.

Officers of the Gobardanga police station recovered the body from under the bed. Her face was smashed with a heavy object.

The police suspect that someone close to her is behind the killing. The police are questioning the deceased's brother-in-law and two sons to find out more about the incident.

"The body was wrapped in a blanket and kept under the bed. The head was smashed. We have sent the body for a post-mortem. Once we receive the report, the cause of death will be ascertained. Investigation is on. We are questioning her sons and brother-in-law," said a senior officer of North 24 Parganas district police.

According to the police, it is likely that no one saw anyone entering the house, killing the woman and putting the body under the bed. "We are not ruling out any possibilities. However, someone close to her could be behind the murder," said the police officer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

