$41 million US Covid aid to India

Washington / London / Moscow

The US has announced an additional $41 million assistance to help India respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthen the country’s preparedness for the future health emergencies, taking the total aid to more than $200 million. “India came to the assistance of the US during this country’s time of need, and now the US stands with the people of India as they continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” the US Agency for International Development said on Monday.

Provide Covid aid to India: Biden govt urged

Describing India as an important friend and ally of the US, top American lawmakers on Monday urged the Biden administration to help facilitate assistance for the country gravely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior American lawmakers on Monday afternoon took up the floor of the US House of Representatives in support of the House Resolution that urges the Biden administration to facilitate private, in-kind medical supply donations to India and work to deliver additional, urgently needed medical supplies to India, including oxygen generator plants and a cryogenic oxygen tanker and containers.

Final easing of curbs in England set for July 19

UK Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed the final easing of Covid lockdown measures in England is set for July 19 as planned. In his first statement in the House of Commons since taking on the new role as Health Secretary, Javid said on Monday: “We see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July. Because in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid. We know we simply cannot eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it.

UAE: Sputnik V reports 97.8% efficacy

The Russian Direct Investment Fund on Tuesday announced the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates was confirmed at 97.8% among over 81,000 people.

In addition, the Russian Covid vaccine was fully effective against severe infections and there were no adverse events.

Philippines extends travel ban on India until July 15

Manila: The Philippines has extended the travel ban for all inbound travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE until July 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Etihad extends India-Abu Dhabi flight suspension

The Abu-Dhabi based Etihad Airways on Tuesday said suspension of flights from India to the UAE capital was extended till July 21.

No EU authorisation request of Covishield vax

An EU official said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received any request for approval of authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield. He said: “Concerning a possible EMA authorisation for Covishield, as of yesterday, the EMA stated it had not received a request for approval. It will examine any such request when received, as per its procedures.”

Australian Dy PM fined for not wearing mask

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been fined A$200 ($151) for failing to wear a face mask inside a petrol station in New South Wales state.

Joyce, also the leader of the National Party of Australia, confirmed the incident of breaching coronavirus restrictions, reports Xinhua.

Dashboard

-- Fully vaccinated persons from India can enter Switzerland without COVID test, quarantine, announces Swiss government

-- No Covid deaths in Poland after 15 months

-- Russia records highest 652 daily deaths

-- EU asylum applications drop due to COVID, not lower demand

-- Greece offers youngsters 150 euros after vaccinated

-- HK to suspend passenger flights from UK from July 1

-- Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 5,417,858