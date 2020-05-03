40 BSF personnel in Delhi now test Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: With 25 fresh positive reports received on Sunday, a total of 40 Border Security Force (BSF) troopers deployed in Delhi have so far declared Covid-19 infected.

This takes the number of affected BSF personnel around the country to 42.

The 25 troopers belong to a company, comprising 94 personnel, of the BSF's 126 Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area.

Six other personnel were found Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

Of the 94 personnel, reports of 89 have come, resulting in a total of 31 being found Covid-19 positive so far. The test report of five personnel is still awaited.

All these 31 personnel have now moved to an isolation facility at the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral Hospital located in Greater Noida.

Besides the 31 BSF personnel of 126 Battalion, one trooper from the 178 Battalion was also found positive on Saturday. He was one of the personnel deputed with the Delhi Police personnel in Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal area.

Eight more personnel of the BSF at the force's hospital in R.K. Puram have tested positive earlier. These include two BSF jawans who are suffering from cancer and their attendants.

Two more BSF personnel were found positive in Tripura. One of them was admitted to a local hospital at Dhalai district while the other is his attendant.