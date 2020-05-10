4 Indian soldiers, 7 Chinese injured during confrontation along India-China boundary in Sikkim: Report

On Saturday, five Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during a confrontation along the India-China boundary in Sikkim.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops happened near the Naku La sector (ahead of Muguthang), a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. Several soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they exchanged blows.
"Incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour & minor injuries occurred on both sides, troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue," Army Sources told news agency ANI.
The Indian Army officials further said that temporary and short duration face-offs occur as the boundary is not resolved. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time," Indian Army sources told ANI.
