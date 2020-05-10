4 Indian soldiers, 7 Chinese injured during confrontation along India-China boundary in Sikkim: Report

On Saturday, five Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during a confrontation along the India-China boundary in Sikkim.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops happened near the Naku La sector (ahead of Muguthang), a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. Several soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they exchanged blows.

"Incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour & minor injuries occurred on both sides, troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue," Army Sources told news agency ANI.