4 heartwarming moments of PM Modi & mother Heeraben public witnessed

PM Modi relishes dinner with mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar; pics surface |

After his mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 100, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt eulogy to her.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In mum I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," he tweeted.

Here is an overview of PM Narendra Modi's interactions with his mother in public.

September 2014

After travelling 23 kilometres from Ahmedabad in a single vehicle and forgoing the security, Prime Minister Modi visited his mother in her Gandhinagar home on September, the day of his 64th birthday. Additionally, this was his first trip to Gujarat since taking office as prime minister in 2014.

The mother and son shared a touching moment as Modi touched her feet and begged Heeraben for his blessing. He afterwards donated the Rs. 5001 she gave him as a birthday gift to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Jammu and Kashmir.

May 2016

Pictures of PM Modi's proud mother Heeraben's first visit to his Race Course Road home in Delhi were released on social media. "My mum returns to Gujarat," was written beneath three images of Modi enjoying time with her mother. I spent quality time with her for the first time in a long time, and that too during her visit to RCR. Modi was seen showing his mother his home's gardens while donning a grey T-shirt and black track trousers instead of his sharp formal kurta pyjamas.

January 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his millions of fans a rare glimpse into his personal life via a tweet. The PM tweeted that he had forgone his morning yoga session in order to see his mother, Heeraben, in Gandhinagar.

September 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is 72 years old, missed his mother on his birthday since he was in Kuno National Park releasing Namibian cheetahs. He then participated in a session of a women's self-help group in Karhal. Modi stated in his opening remarks at the convention of a women's self-help group in Karhal, Sheopur, that, typically, if there isn't a programme, he makes every effort to see his mother, touch her feet, and ask for her blessing. But thousands of devoted Madhya Pradesh ladies have blessed him, and his mother would have been overjoyed to see this.