e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins reprieve, Australian Judge briefly delays deportationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

3rd Covaxin dose holds promise, says ICMR ahead of booster dose drive

PM Modi had announced administration of precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.
PTI
Omicron: Existing vaccine not effective, boosters may help, say experts | Photo: Representative Image

Omicron: Existing vaccine not effective, boosters may help, say experts | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

New Delhi: The third dose of Covaxin holds promise, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Sunday just a day before the government plans to administer 'precaution' doses of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

"Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise," tweeted ICMR today. The medical research body in its tweet further highlighted the benefits of getting Covaxin's precautionary dose. It said, "Reassuring information on safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose of Covaxin administered six months after completion of a two dose primary vaccination series with Covaxin."

"Good neutralising antibody titre detected against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV 2 variants following booster. Reactogenicity in both vaccine and placebo arm of the trial was minimal and comparable. No serious adverse events were reported," the tweet said.

On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from January 3, 2022 vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years and further announced administration of precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.

"This has been done in the light of the amount of time that the frontline workers and health care workers spend in the service of COVID-19 infected patients. In India, this has been called 'precaution dose', not booster dose. The decision on precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," the Prime Minister's office said.

The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose will be available to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctors from January 10, 2022.

With the administration of more than 89 lakh doses (89,28,316) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.57 crore (1,51,57,60,645) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said.

ALSO READ

India to administer COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline... India to administer COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline...
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:49 AM IST
Advertisement