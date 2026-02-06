 3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked

3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked

Gurgaon police have registered a case under the stringent POCSO Act and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted. According to a Times of India report, two female domestic helps and a male accomplice are accused. The incident occurred last month in Sector 54.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked | Representational Image

A distressing case of alleged sexual assault involving a three-year-old girl has been registered in Gurgaon’s Sector 54, as reported by the Times of India. The accused are reported to be two female domestic helps along with a male accomplice.

According to the TOI report, the Gurgaon police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Wednesday.

FIR Registered

The charges have been filed under stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including abetment to a sexual offence against a child and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Additionally, Section 65(2) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to rape of a woman under 12 years of age, has been invoked.

FPJ Shorts
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First At Harare
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First At Harare
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey

The alleged crime, as detailed in the TOI report, is said to have occurred last month. The parents approached the police only after the child reportedly described the ordeal to her mother. Following the complaint, police promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation, assuring that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators after a thorough probe.

Investigation and Detentions Underway

Police have detained the two women accused, who were named in the FIR. The report mentioned that one woman was recently employed at the survivor's house, while the other works for a neighbor. The male accomplice remains unnamed at this stage.

A security guard quoted by TOI said that police visited the residential society on Tuesday, questioned residents and took the two women for questioning. No formal arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

Read Also
Mumbai Horror: Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Disabled Daughter After DNA...
article-image

Mixed Reactions from Residents

Adding complexity to the case, the TOI report mentioned that some residents of the society have approached the police to refute the allegations against the accused, indicating differing perspectives within the community as the investigation unfolds.

Keywords: Gurgaon, POCSO Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sexual Assault, Minor, FIR, Domestic Help, Police Investigation, Sector 54, Detention

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons...
'Never Imagined Coming Unarmed': Ex-Army Officer’s Return To Kashmir's Shopian Without Weapons...
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor's Plea Challenging 2025 Bihar...
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor's Plea Challenging 2025 Bihar...
3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked
3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar
Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Jalandhar
Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use...
Violent Protests Erupt In Churachandpur Over Manipur Deputy CMs’ Swearing-In, Security Forces Use...