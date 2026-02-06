3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Gurgaon Highrise; 2 Women Domestic Helps, Male Accomplice Booked | Representational Image

A distressing case of alleged sexual assault involving a three-year-old girl has been registered in Gurgaon’s Sector 54, as reported by the Times of India. The accused are reported to be two female domestic helps along with a male accomplice.

According to the TOI report, the Gurgaon police registered a case at the Sector 53 police station on Wednesday.

FIR Registered

The charges have been filed under stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including abetment to a sexual offence against a child and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Additionally, Section 65(2) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to rape of a woman under 12 years of age, has been invoked.

The alleged crime, as detailed in the TOI report, is said to have occurred last month. The parents approached the police only after the child reportedly described the ordeal to her mother. Following the complaint, police promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation, assuring that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators after a thorough probe.

Investigation and Detentions Underway

Police have detained the two women accused, who were named in the FIR. The report mentioned that one woman was recently employed at the survivor's house, while the other works for a neighbor. The male accomplice remains unnamed at this stage.

A security guard quoted by TOI said that police visited the residential society on Tuesday, questioned residents and took the two women for questioning. No formal arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

Mixed Reactions from Residents

Adding complexity to the case, the TOI report mentioned that some residents of the society have approached the police to refute the allegations against the accused, indicating differing perspectives within the community as the investigation unfolds.

