'3 Generations Of Your Family Will Not Be Able To Bring Back Article 370,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah While Targeting Congress-NC Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressing An Election Rally In Chenani

Chenani (J&K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Congress-NC alliance over restoration of Article 370, saying that 'three generations' of their family will not be able to bring back Article 370.

Addressing a public meeting in Chenani, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said, "You will all vote not just for Chenani but make a decision for the entire J&K. After independence, it is for the first time that an election is held here where there is no Article 370 or a separate flag...NC and Rahul Baba say that we will bring back Article 370, but I want to tell them that neither you nor the three generations of yours will be able to bring back Article 370."

Union Home Minister Attacks The 3 Families

He further attacked three families--'Gandhis'', 'Muftis' and 'Abdhullas' in his address and said that the families only gave tickets to their own people.

"The three families have given tickets to their own people and made only 87 MLA. But we made more than 30,000 Panch, Sarpanch and Tehsil Panchayats... The river of corruption that they started was cleaned by Prime Minister Modi from the bottom," Amit Shah said.

"Since 2014, we have been working tirelessly to empower SCs, STs, Dalits, poor, and women. We secured our borders and ensured reservation for our Pahadi brothers and sisters. Congress never cared for you, Abdullahs never cared for you. And you should remember this," Amit Shah said.

Accusation Made By Home Minister Against NC & Congress

Amit Shah further accused the NC and the Congress of perpetuating terrorism in the region.

"The world is closely watching the Jammu and Kashmir elections, where two vastly different visions are at play. On one hand, the NC, Congress, and PDP parties, perpetuating terrorism in the region for around 40 years, are eyeing for power. On the other hand, the BJP, committed to rooting out terrorism entirely, offers an absolutely contrasting picture," he said.

"It is Abdullahs and Nehrus who are accountable for the killing of 40,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir. Where was Farooq Abdullah at that time? He was vacationing in London during the summers, and was riding expensive motorcycles... No party, but only the BJP has eradicated terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir," the Home Minister added.

About The 2nd Phase Of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Meanwhile, voting for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was held on Wednesday. The second phase of J-K assembly polls recorded a turnout of 57.03 pc till 11:45 pm, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a press release.

The ECI said that Budgam recorded 62.98 percent voter turnout till 11.45 pm, Ganderbal recorded 62.51 percent voter turnout, Poonch recorded 73.80 percent voter turnout, Rajouri recorded 70.95 percent voter turnout, Reasi recorded 74.70 percent voter turnout and Srinagar recorded 29.81 voter turnout.

The third and final phase J-K assembly polls will take place on October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.