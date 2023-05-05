2nd CCTV footage shows Tillu Tajpuriya murdered in presence of Tihar prison officials

2nd CCTV footage shows Tillu Tajpuriya murdered in presence of prison officials | ANI

New Delhi: A second CCTV footage has emerged on social media showing the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly by the members of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang inside the high-security Tihar Jail on May 2 in the presence of prison officials.

Prison officials were seen taking the body of the gangster out from the barracks just when a man comes running from inside and goes on to stab, kick and punch Tillu Tajpuriya a.k.a. Sunil Maan ensuring that he is dead. The Tihar prison officials just stand there as spectators and see whatever goes down without intervening or trying to stop the man stabbing the already unconscious gangster.

Stabbed 50 times

The disturbing footage has sparked significant concerns about the level of security within Tihar and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence.

As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed around 50 times by the assailants.

Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

The video of first attack had surfaced on social media on May 5:

Goldy Brar claims responsibility for the attack

Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who is believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that another undertrial prisoner, Rohit, was injured in the attack.

"The prison staff revealed that Deepak a.k.a. Titar (31), Yogesh a.k.a. Gainda (30), Rajesh a.k.a. Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives. When Rohit tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akshat Kaushal said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was lodged on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.

(with agency inputs)

