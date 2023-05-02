Who was Tillu Tajpuriya? Jailed gangster killed by rival gang members inside Delhi's Tihar Jail | ANI

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed early on Tuesday inside Tihar Jail by members of the Gogi gang who allegedly cut the iron grille of his high-security ward and attacked him with an improvised sharp object, officials said.

Who was Tillu Tajpuriya?

Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, where gangster Jitender Gogi was allegedly shot dead.

Tillu allegedly sent two assailants who gunned down Jitendra Mann (Gogi gang leader) inside the Rohini court during a hearing in December 2021. The men were apprehended, and a chargesheet was prepared against Tillu and his associates for murder planning and execution.

The gangster was from Tajpur Village, a hotspot for local gangsters. According to police, he had connections with infamous gangsters such as Neeraj Bawania, Sunil Bali, Cheenu, and others.

He was arrested in 2016 after being involved in over 11 murder, Arms Act, extortion, robbery, and other crimes. The Delhi Police Special Cell also charged him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the police, Tillu was able to run his gang from inside the prison for years and orchestrate several killings.

Tillu, according to reports , was also involved in several murder and dacoity cases in Delhi and Haryana.

In 2015-16, Gogi and gangster Kuldeep Fajja planned to kill Tillu and made several attempts to send associates to jail to do so. However, Gogi and Fajja were apprehended by the police, and their plan was foiled. Fajja was freed from police custody at GTB Hospital by gang members, however he was later killed in a police encounter.

