 27 Jharkhand Children Trafficked To Nepal; Police Launch Probe After 2 Escape
The incident surfaced after two of the 27 children managed to escape from the traffickers recently and narrated their ordeal to their parents on returning home. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI that as part of an investigation, a team was sent to the village of the two children, when it was informed that 11 children from that village were lured away to Nepal.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
he police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district began an investigation into an allegation that 27 children were trafficked to Nepal on the pretext of providing them with good education and life. | Photo: Representative Image

Four of that group also returned on Wednesday, the police officer said.

Of the 11, five are still in Nepal, the SP said, adding that the district administration was taking all steps to bring them back.

“A similar report about 16 other children from other parts of the district also came to our notice. But no complaint has been received as yet,” Renu said.

A case has been registered in connection with the alleged trafficking, the SP said.

The officer refused to divulge further information.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

