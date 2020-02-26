24 killed, several injured after bus carrying wedding party falls into river in Rajasthan

At least 24 people were killed and four others sustained injuries on Wednesday morning after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river. Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries while en-route to the hospital.
The incident took place on Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said.
Accoding to a PTI report, the wedding party which had 28 people had been heading to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early in the morning. The driver is presumed to have lost control while crossing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar said.
The bridge in question had no railing, and the bus toppled, plunging into the Mej river, a tributary of the Chambal river.
The critically injured were referred from Lekhari government hospital to a government hospital in Kota.
Speaking about the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loves ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured," he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also condoled the deaths adding that he would pray for the peace of the departed souls.
Reacting to the news, Jaipur MP and Olympic medallist, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that he had been "upset to hear news of the death and injuries". Tweeting in Hindi he added "My deepest condolences to the kin of the dead in this sad time."
"Shocked to hear the very distressing news from Bundi Rajasthan of a bus accident," wrote Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker, Dr. CP Joshi.
"Anguished to know it has resulted in untimely deaths of 24 people. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
