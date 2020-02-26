24 killed, several injured after bus carrying wedding party falls into river in Rajasthan

At least 24 people were killed and four others sustained injuries on Wednesday morning after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river. Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries while en-route to the hospital.

The incident took place on Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said.

Accoding to a PTI report, the wedding party which had 28 people had been heading to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early in the morning. The driver is presumed to have lost control while crossing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits, Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar said.

The bridge in question had no railing, and the bus toppled, plunging into the Mej river, a tributary of the Chambal river.

The critically injured were referred from Lekhari government hospital to a government hospital in Kota.