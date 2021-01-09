23 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Jan 14: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Centre on Saturday said that 23 sailors stuck in China would return to India on January 14.

The cargo ship MV Jag Anand is set to sail towards Chiba in Japan, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Our seafarers stuck in China are coming to India. Ship MV Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crew, stuck in China is set to SAIL toward Chiba, Japan, to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January," the minister said in a tweet.

He said this could be made possible only due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.