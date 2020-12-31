Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks MEA intervention to rescue Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a letter to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, has urged to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports. The families of the sailors, many of whom are based in Maharashtra, have been running from pillar to post with no help in sight.

Chaturvedi said the impasse has come about due to a trade war that has forced both vessels to drop anchor a Chinese ports. The two ships -MV Anastasia and Jag Anand- were refused permission by the Chinese authorities to offload their cargo and were not even allowed to send other sailors so as to relieve the crew. According to her, MV Anastasia has been docked at China’s Bohai Sea and Jag Anand has been anchored at the Chinese port of Jingtang. Four crew members on the merchant ship Anastasia are on suicide watch.

“Trade disputes between countries are not new; however, we cannot make our citizens the sacrificial lambs in this dispute. This impasse needs to be resolved at the earliest and our sailors brought back home,” said Chaturvedi. She pleaded that the impasse needs to be resolved at the earliest and our sailors brought back home.

“As we begin 2021, we must be empathetic and sensitive to our fellow citizens who in the hope of a better life for themselves and their families take up tough assignments. That they are being punished for it is shameful and saddening,” said Chaturvedi. She urged the minister to take cognisance of this matter and evacuate them at the earliest.