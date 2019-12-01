2 shot dead outside Ghaziabad hotel after argument within friends

Ghaziabad: Two persons were shot dead allegedly by three of their friends during heated arguments after a pre-wedding party at a hotel in sector 3, Vaishali in Indira puram police station area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around mid-night when the five men went out of the Ambrosia palace banquet hall and all of them had heated arguments with each other, City superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra said.

The CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the rift which culminated in the shoot-out within a few minutes, he said.

The deceased youths have been identified as Anand and Vikram and eight and four bullets respectively were pumped into their bodies, according to the police, adding that more than two pistols were used in killing them.

An FIR has been lodged against Manoj Yadav alias Fauzi, Sunil Yadav and Dhiraj and three police teams have been dispatched to nab them, the officer said.

All five friends are believed to have consumed alcohol at the pre-wedding party at the hotel.

Police have detained 12 persons for interrogation and a probe is underway, Mishra said.

One new SUV with a temporary registration number which belongs to one of the deceased youths has been recovered from the hotel's parking. One flash light used on roofs of police vehicles and identity cards of police officers have also been recovered from the SUV, police said. Bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.