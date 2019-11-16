Gangster Ashok Rathi shot dead by three armed men

Gurgaon: Three armed men allegedly shot dead gangster Ashok Rathi in his house at Alipur in Bhondsi area on Saturday morning, police said. A senior police official said an FIR was lodged against the three accused after a complaint by Rathi's brother Mahesh.

ACP (crime branch) Preetpal Singh Sangwan said the accused visited Rathi's house around 8 am and their discussion with the gangster became heated, following which they opened fire at him from a close range.

The official said that he was shot five times by the accused. Rathi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but he succumbed to injuries later in the evening.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant Indian Penal Code sections of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges against Narendra alias Sonu and Rohit Dagar alias Bobby, residents of Alipur, and Salim, a resident of Hariyahera village," the ACP said.

The slain gangster had 46 criminal cases lodged against him, including half a dozen for murder, dacoity and kidnapping.