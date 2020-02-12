2 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims rams into truck in Odisha

Two persons were killed and around 20 others injured, when a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh rammed into a paddy-laden truck in Odishas Bhadrak district on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus with around 60 pilgrims on board rammed into the truck parked along the National Highway No 16 near Barikpur under Dhamnghar police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday, Bhadrak, District Collector, Gyanaranjan Das said.