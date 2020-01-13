2 dead, 16 injured in UP bus mishap on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra: Two people were killed and around 16 others were injured after a bus rolled over on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Fatehabad in Agra district on Monday morning.
The bus turned turtle on the highway due to low visibility conditions. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. Further investigation into the incident is on.
