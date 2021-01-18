2 coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow, no casualty reported

No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 04674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey. "There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches, arrangements were made for them. No injury or casualty. The train had just left from the yard and was running at a slow pace. It is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur. A committee is being formed" Sanjay Tripathi, DRM told news agency ANI

The incident took place around 8 am when the 04674 Shahid Express left the platform at the Charbagh railway station and two of its bogies derailed.

More details awaited.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)