16-year-old girl stabbed to death by spurned lover in Madhya Pradesh

The victim's brother saw the accused entering the house and bolting the door from inside, following which he alerted his uncle.

"The girl's uncle and other villagers rushed there and asked Choudhary to open the door. However, the accused did not do so and allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife inside the house," the official said.

The family members of the girl with the help of some villagers then broke open the door and saw the accused stabbing the girl, who was lying on a bed, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said. Choudhary was arrested and the knife, which he bought through an online shopping site, was seized, he said.

According to the police, the accused was arrested three months back also when the girl complained that he was harassing her. He was later granted bail in that case.