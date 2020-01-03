16-year-old girl gang raped in Aravalli mountain range on New Year Eve

Gurgaon: A 16-year-old girl, who had gone to the Aravalli mountain range with her friend on a joyride on New Year Eve, was abducted by two persons and gang-raped near Kasan village in Manesar town, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl and her friend had climbed a mountain near the village, a popular "picnic spot" for visitors, to celebrate the New Year when the incident happened.

The couple were taking a selfie when the accused - Shravan Kumar (34) and Nitesh Mishra (30) - reached there and started misbehaving with the girl. They overpowered the boy when he opposed them, the police official said.