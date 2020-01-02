Twitter shocked by report of alleged rape and police brutality in UP

On December 20, Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini was allegedly tortured in police custody. According to a report in The Telegraph, his students (around 100 of them), from the Saadat hostel-cum-orphanage in Muzaffarnagar, were also tortured.

Many of them were minors.

The Telegraph article quotes a local Congress politician to say that the boys (aged between 14-21) were at times denied access to the toilet. Some of them, he alleged had "suffered rectal bleeding from the torture".

Now, the news article has caught the eye of the Twitterati, sparking outrage. A photo of the cleric, with his body showing signs of brutality is also doing the rounds on social media.

Many including actor Swara Bhaskar condemned the incident and called for immediate investigation of the allegations.