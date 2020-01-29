15 Godhra riots convicts get bail; told to do social work

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to 15 convicts who are undergoing life sentence in a 2002 post-Godhra riots case, wherein 33 members of a minority community were burnt alive.

During the bail period, they will be relocated at Madhya Pradesh and cannot enter Gujarat; in MP, they will render community service six hours a week and will be able to leave jail, if they do the task diligently.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the MP authorities to find them gainful employment involving "social and spiritual service".